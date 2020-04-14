Tron: Legacy director on possibility of new Tron movie: "It could happen"

Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski has opened up about the possibility of the franchise jumping on its light cycle for a third time, saying “there’s always been an interest” in setting a new movie in the Tron universe

“There's always been talk and murmuring of doing another and continuing the story.” Kosinski told ComicBook.com, even hinting that there are those at Disney who are pitching for a return to the sci-fi world: “I think it's still a nice jewel in the crown of Disney IP and I think there are fans and people petitioning and pushing to continue it inside the halls of Disney. So I think it could happen.”

Kosinski continued: “I think there's enough ideas in the franchise, and the fact that it is so unique and nothing else looks or sounds like it, that Tron story. There is, I think, a future for the franchise and I hope they keep making them.”

With Tron: Legacy closing in on its tenth anniversary and the original 1982 classic still held in high regard, there may yet be some appetite for a third Tron movie.

Tron: Ascension, originally planned as a follow-up to Legacy, was in various stages of development in the mid-2010s with Kosinski at the helm, but later scrapped (via THR).

So, while a third instalment isn’t planned, Tron isn’t definitively derezzed and buried just yet. With the distance in his words, though, don’t expect Kosinski to be back for another look at what ENCOM has been up to next.