New trailer released for The American

The first trailer for George Clooney’s The American has been released online by Yahoo , and it’s one that cleverly appeals to a wide spectrum of potential moviegoers.
First there’s the gun-toting promise of all-out, Bourne -style action scenes. Then there’s the introduction of love interest Clara, along with the teasing possibility of a steamy romance. And don’t even get us started on the shirtless sit-up/strip-off scenes...
Set for release here in the UK on 8 October, The American has been adapted from Martin Booth’s novel A Very Private Gentleman by director Anton Control Corbijn.
Clooney plays Jack, a lone assassin who pledges that his latest job will be his last before retirement. But when he’s tasked with a final deployment in Italy, Jack’s romance with local Clara and friendship with a friendly priest leaves him open to attack.
Check out the trailer below...
Was Clooney bourne for this role?