New The Witcher season 2 teaser trailer gives us a first look at Geralt back in action

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for The Witcher season 2 – with a focus on Geralt.

Unfortunately, The Witcher’s new season is still holding a lot back, but there’s plenty here to tide us over. Henry Cavill’s monster hunter-for-hire is looking suitably stern in one scene, while an unknown figure is shown in chains in another.

Then, things get out of control. Much like The Witcher’s first season 2 trailer released during Netflix’s Geeked week, the aim of the game is to tantalize rather than trace the events of an entire season. A sizzle reel of short clips are shown, with a mysterious language interspersed throughout. They don’t tell us much – but are likely hiding clues for the upcoming adventures on The Continent.

Unless our ears are deceiving us, that also sounds like the first we’ve heard from Joey Batey’s Jaskier. The very end of the teaser has someone crooning the word "return." We don’t toss many coins but, if we did, our money would be on those being from the bard’s lips.

In all likelihood, the current duo of The Witcher season 2 teasers are all leading us to one destination: WitcherCon.

Coming your way on July 9-10, the event is a joint-partnership between Netflix and Witcher game developers CD Projekt Red. The first live stream kicks off at 1pm Eastern/6pm BST, with a second stream airing on July 10.

"WitcherCon is a global celebration of The Witcher!" reads the official description on the WitcherCon site. "This digital convention will be streamed on both Netflix and CD Projekt's YouTube and Twitch channels and will be available for co-streaming.

Maybe, just maybe, we’ll also get a release date for The Witcher season 2 at WitcherCon. Netflix has, helpfully, already narrowed down the release window by heavily suggesting that the show will return between October and December in Q4 2021, two years after the first season dropped.

