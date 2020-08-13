New Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshot and story details revealed

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales details have been revealed in a new report that goes into the game's story, as well as revealing a new look at Miles Morales.

Entertainment Weekly has spoken to Insomniac about the upcoming PS5 adventure, revealing that the game will take place one year after the original Marvel's Spider-Man, with Miles' Harlem home in the middle of a turf war between a criminal organisation and an 'energy corporation'. On top of that, Miles will have his own abilities that he can hone throughout the game, including a bioshock and invisibility, which will make him feel different to the original web-head, Peter Parker.

Take a gander at the new screenshot of Miles down below.

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales screenshot from EWhttps://t.co/TFfKqGWX66 pic.twitter.com/0oeqh1Nj5ZAugust 13, 2020

The article also reaffirmed that while this isn't a full sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, it will be comparable in length to Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, with the game's creative director Brian Horton saying: "This is a full arc for Miles Morales that started in Spider-Man. We really are completing this hero's coming of age in our game. It is a complete story."

Intriguingly, with Marvel's Avengers coming out next month, and with it boasting its own (rather controversial) version of Spider-Man , Marvel Games' head of creative Bill Rosemann confirmed that each game's universe is distinct to each other, saying: "Currently, our plan is to keep each game set in its own Marvel universe."

With Spider-Man: Miles Morales still due to release this holiday, we won't have too long to wait to see what the next instalment in the series has to offer.

