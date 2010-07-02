New Spider-Man Chosen

Former Doctor Who guest star is the new big screen webslinger

Andrew Garfield was announced as the new Peter Parker/Spider-Man at a Sony press junket in Cancun, Mexico for international journalists attending a media tour promoting upcoming films from Sony Pictures Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Apparently, “Garfield was caught somewhat by surprise himself. The actor was in Cancun as part of the studio's event, as an actor in Social Network , when he was called into a suite with [Sony co-chairman Amy Pascal] just before the news conference and told that he was going to be doing some web-slinging.”

“Though his name may be new to many, those who know this young actor's work understand his extraordinary talents,” director Marc Webb said of Garfield. “He has a rare combination of intelligence, wit and humanity.”