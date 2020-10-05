New PS5 gameplay footage showcases Astro’s Playroom and Godfall

PS5 gameplay footage has emerged from after members of the Japanese press and media influencers got the chance to go hands-on with the console for the first time.

Just below, you can see the first captured footage of gameplay on a PS5. The two games being showcased in the relatively short video are Astro's Playroom, which comes pre-loaded with all PS5 consoles, and Godfall, the action-RPG from Gearbox Software.

Next, you can see some more Astro's Playroom footage captured by Japanese publication Famitsu just below. The Famitsu video not only shows off the follow-up to Astro Bot Rescue Mission, but also gives a pretty close tour of the PS5 controller in action.

Next, there's some more Godfall footage, also recorded by Famitsu. The game's visuals and surrounding scenery look absolutely stunning, and it's all performing in a smooth 60 frames per second.

Finally, there's a brief look at Devil May Cry 5 in action on the PS5. At the very end of the video below from SanninShow, you can see Nero fighting a horde of demonic foes right around the 32 minute mark. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is launching for the PS5 on day one, November 12 in the US and November 19 in Europe.

New gameplay footage from the three titles was hardly the only new information to surface around the PS5 over the weekend. Based on hands-on reports from players, it seems as though the PS5's cooling fan can barely be heard while playing games, and it seems as though the PS5 will actually have around 664GB of useable storage space available.

