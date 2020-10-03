If this leak is true, the PS5 offers 664GB of usable storage space

A new leak hints that the 825GB PS5 will offer 664GB of useable storage space.

The leak – which has popped up at ResetEra and, obviously, should be taken with a gigantic bucket of salt until Sony makes an official reveal – shows off what is thought to be the PS5's UI and the amount of useable storage left after the OS is loaded onto the console.

As we've come to expect now, the leaked images are poor quality and there's no solid confirmation of when they were taken, so even if they're legitimate they may reflect a much older iteration of the UI or OS.

The 1TB Xbox Series X , however, will give users 802GB of storage space after the OS is added (the 1TB storage expansion from Seagate gives you another 920GB of usable space. It's expensive at $219 per card , but at least it more than doubles your room for upcoming Xbox Series X games ).

