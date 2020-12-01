New on comiXology Unlimited (December 2020): All the comics and manga arriving

Marvel Comics, DC, Boom! Studios, IDW Publishing, and more have added a slew of new comics to the flat-rate digital comics reading service comiXology Unlimited for December, and we've got a full rundown of what's arrived.

With the Playstation game Miles Morales: Spider-Man out now, Marvel has added the first ten issues of Saladin Ahmed's Miles Morales: Spider-Man comic book run to the service.

A load of new Star Wars comics have been added as well. Over a dozen issues of Star Wars Adventures have been added, as well as both volumes of IDW's horror-tinged Vader's Castle limited series.

DC has dusted off three big-league titles for comiXology Unlimited: The final issues of Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, all four issues of the sequel The Dark Knight Strikes Again, as well as the full Superman: Earth One OGN.

They've also added the second volume of its crossover title with IDW, Star Trek: Green Lantern.

Speaking of IDW, they have added several of their spinoffs of the Netflix show GLOW, including Glow Summer Special, GLOW vs. The Star Primas, and the entire GLOW vs. the Babyface limited series.

And lastly, writer Donny Cates has two volleys here - much of his 2018 Thanos run, as well as more from his current Venom run.

If you're a comiXology Unlimited subscriber (or you want to be), here's what you have to look forward to in December:

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #1

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #2

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #3

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #4

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #5

Adventure Time: Marcy & Simon #6

Adventure Time Comics #19

Adventure Time Comics #20

Adventure Time Comics #21

Adventure Time Comics #22

Adventure Time Comics #23

Adventure Time Comics #24

Adventure Time Comics #25

Adventure Time Comics Vol. 4

Adventure Time Comics Vol. 5

Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #1

Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #2

Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #3

Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep #4

Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep Vol. 1

Baker Street Peculiars #1

Baker Street Peculiars #2

Baker Street Peculiars #3

Baker Street Peculiars #4

Batman: The Dark Knight: The Master Race (2015-2017)

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #3

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns #4

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns - 30th Anniversary Edition

Bettie Page (2017): Halloween Special

Bettie Page (2017) #5

Bettie Page (2017) #6

Bettie Page (2017) #7

Bettie Page (2017) #8

Bettie Page (2017) Vol. 2: Model Agent

Bettie Page (2018) #1

Bettie Page (2018) #2

Bettie Page (2018) #3

Bettie Page (2018) #4

Bettie Page (2018) #5

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #1

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #2

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #3

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #4

Buffy the Vampire Slayer/Angel: Hellmouth #5

Clive Barker's The Great and Secret Show

CLUE: Candlestick #1

CLUE: Candlestick #2

CLUE: Candlestick #3

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #1 (of 4)

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #2 (of 4)

Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues #3 (of 4)

Dark Night: A True Batman Story

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #1

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #2

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #3

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #4

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark #5

Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark Vol. 1

Elvira: The Shape of Elvira #4

Empyre (2020) #1 (of 6)

Empyre (2020) #2 (of 6)

Empyre (2020) #3 (of 6)

Gears of War: Hivebusters #5

Gears of War Omnibus Vol. 2

GLOW #3

GLOW #4

GLOW Summer Special

GLOW vs. The Star Primas

GLOW vs the Babyface #1

GLOW vs the Babyface #2

GLOW vs the Babyface #3

GLOW vs the Babyface #4

Go-Bots #1

Go-Bots #2

Go-Bots #3

Go-Bots #4

Go-Bots #5

Godzilla: Cataclysm #1 (of 5)

Godzilla: Cataclysm #2 (of 5)

Godzilla: Cataclysm #3 (of 5)

Godzilla: Cataclysm #4 (of 5)

Godzilla: Cataclysm #5 (of 5)

Godzilla: Complete Rulers of Earth Vol. 1

Godzilla In Hell #5 (of 5)

Godzilla Treasury Edition

H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau #1 (of 2)

H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau #2 (of 2)

Hexed Omnibus

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #1

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #2

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #3

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #4

James Bond: 007 (2018-) #5

James Bond: 007 (2018-) Vol. 1

James Bond (2019-) #1

James Bond (2019-) #2

James Bond (2019-) #3

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #1 (of 4)

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #2 (of 4)

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #3 (of 4)

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock (2018) #4 (of 4)

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock Omnibus

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #1

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #2

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #3

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #4

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #5

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #6

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance #7

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Vol. 1: The Quest for the Dual Glaive

Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #1

Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #2

Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #3

Little Nemo: Return To Slumberland #4

Mars Attacks #1

Mars Attacks #2

Mars Attacks #3

Mars Attacks #4

Mars Attacks #5

Mars Attacks Collection

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #1

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #2

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #3

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #4

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #5

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #6

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #7

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #8

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #9

Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2018-) #10

Miles Morales Vol. 1: Straight Out Of Brooklyn

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #1 (of 6)

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #2 (of 6)

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #3 (of 6)

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #4 (of 6)

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #5 (of 6)

Mouse Guard: Winter 1152 #6 (of 6)

Mouse Guard Vol. 2: Winter 1152

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls

My Little Pony: Friends Forever #33

My Little Pony: Friends Forever #34

My Little Pony: Friends Forever #36

My Little Pony: Friends Forever #37

My Little Pony: Friends Forever #38

My Little Pony: Friends Forever Vol. 9

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #64

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #65

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #66

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #67

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #68

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #69

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #70

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic #71

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Vol. 15

My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #1

My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #2

My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #3

My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #4

My Little Pony: Nightmare Knights #5

Napoleon Dynamite: Valentine’s Day Special

Nemo: River of Ghosts

Obey Me #0

Obey Me #1

Obey Me #2

Obey Me #3

Obey Me #4

Obey Me #5

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #1

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #2

Red Sonja: Age of Chaos #3

Rugrats: Building Blocks

Rugrats: C is for Chanukah

Rugrats: The Last Token

Rugrats #5

Rugrats #6

Rugrats #7

Rugrats #8

Rugrats Vol. 2

Shuri (2018-2019) #1

Shuri (2018-2019) #2

Shuri (2018-2019) #3

Shuri (2018-2019) #4

Shuri (2018-2019) #5

Shuri (2018-2019) #6

Shuri (2018-2019) #7

Shuri (2018-2019) #8

Shuri (2018-2019) #9

Shuri (2018-2019) #10

Shuri Vol. 1: The Search For Black Panther

Something is Killing the Children #1

Something is Killing the Children #2

Something is Killing the Children #3

Sonic: Tangle & Whisper #0

Sonic the Hedgehog: Annual 2019

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #1

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #2

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #3

Sonic the Hedgehog: Tangle & Whisper #4

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #8

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #9

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #10

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #11

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #12

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #13

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #14

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #15

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #16

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #17

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #18

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #19

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #20

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #21

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #22

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #23

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #24

Sonic The Hedgehog (2018-) #25

Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 2: The Fate of Dr. Eggman

Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 3: Battle For Angel Island

Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 4: Infection

Sonic the Hedgehog Vol. 5: Crisis City

Spiral-Bound

Splendour in the Snow

Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #1 (of 3)

Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #2 (of 3)

Star Trek: Picard—Countdown #3 (of 3)

Star Trek/Green Lantern #2 (of 6)

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2: Stranger Worlds

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #1

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #2

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #3

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #4

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #5

Star Trek/Green Lantern Vol. 2 #6

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Graphic Novel Adaptation

Star Wars Adventures: Clone Wars #1 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Droid Hunters

Star Wars Adventures: Flight of the Falcon

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #1 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #2 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #3 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #4 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle #5 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #1 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #2 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #3 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #4 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle #5 (of 5)

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #12

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #13

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #14

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #15

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #16

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #17

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #18

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #19

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #20

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #21

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #22

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #23

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #24

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #25

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #26

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #27

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #28

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #29

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #30

Star Wars Adventures (2017-2020) #31

Star Wars Adventures Annual 2019

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 4: Smuggler's Blues

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 5: Mechanical Mayhem

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 6: Flight of the Falcon

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 7: Pomp and Circumstance

Star Wars Adventures Vol. 8: Defend the Republic!

Superman: Earth One Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 6

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 7

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 8

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 9

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Classics Vol. 10

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Color Classics Vol. 1

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #1 (of 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #2 (of 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #3 (of 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #4 (of 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder in Hell #5 (of 5)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Color Classics Vol. 2

Thanos (2016-2018) #14

Thanos (2016-2018) #15

Thanos (2016-2018) #16

Thanos (2016-2018) #17

Thanos (2016-2018) #18

Thanos (2019) #1 (of 6)

Thanos (2019) #2 (of 6)

Thanos (2019) #3 (of 6)

Thanos (2019) #4 (of 6)

Thanos (2019) #5 (of 6)

Thanos (2019) #6 (of 6)

Thanos Annual #1

Thanos Vol. 2: The God Quarry

Thanos Wins by Donny Cates

The Dark Knight Strikes Again #1 (of 3)

The Dark Knight Strikes Again #2 (of 3)

The Dark Knight Strikes Again #3 (of 3)

The Mighty Elvis: A Graphic Biography

Transformers: Valentine’s Day Special

Transformers (2019-) #7

Transformers (2019-) #8

Transformers (2019-) #9

Transformers (2019-) #10

Transformers (2019-) #11

Transformers (2019-) #12

Transformers (2019-) #13

Transformers (2019-) #14

Transformers (2019-) #15

Transformers (2019-) #16

Transformers (2019-) #17

Transformers (2019-) #18

Transformers (2019-) #19

Turok (2017) #1

Turok (2017) #2

Turok (2017) #3

Turok (2017) #4

Turok (2017) #5

Turok (2017) Vol. 1: Blood Hunt

Turok (2019-) #1

Turok (2019-) #2

Turok (2019-) #3

Turok (2019-) #4

Turok (2019-) #5

Uncle Scrooge #50

Usagi Yojimbo: Bunraku and Other Stories

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #1

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #2

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #3

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #4

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #5

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #6: 35th Anniversary

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #7

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #8

Usagi Yojimbo (2019-) #9

Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #1

Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #2

Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #3

Vampirella: Roses For The Dead #4

Vampirella: Roses for the Dead Vol. 1

Vengeance of Vampirella #1

Vengeance of Vampirella #2

Vengeance of Vampirella #3

Vengeance of Vampirella #4

Vengeance of Vampirella #5

Vengeance of Vampirella #6

Venom: War Of The Realms

Venom (2018-) #13

Venom (2018-) #14

Venom (2018-) #15

Venom (2018-) #16

Venom (2018-) #17

Venom (2018-) #18

Venom (2018-) #19

Venom (2018-) #20

Venom (2018-) #21

Venom (2018-) #22

Venom (2018-) #23

Venom (2018-) #24

Venom (2018-) #25

Venom Annual (2019) #1

Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 1

Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 3: Absolute Carnage

Venom by Donny Cates Vol. 4: Venom Island

Warlord of Mars Attacks #1

Warlord of Mars Attacks #2

Warlord of Mars Attacks #3

Warlord of Mars Attacks #4

Warlord of Mars Attacks #5

Winter Soldier: Second Chances

Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #1 (of 5)

Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #2 (of 5)

Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #3 (of 5)

Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #4 (of 5)

Winter Soldier (2018-2019) #5 (of 5)

Wolfcop #1

Wolfcop #2

Wolfcop #3

Wolverine (2020-) #1

Wolverine (2020-) #2

Wolverine (2020-) #3

Xena: Warrior Princess: Road Warrior

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #1: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #2: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #3: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #4: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #5: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2016) #6: Digital Exclusive Edition

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #1

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #2

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #3

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #4

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #5

Xena: Warrior Princess (2019-) #6

Xena Warrior Princess Vol. 1: Contest of Pantheons

X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction

X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction (2019) #1 (of 2)

X-Men: Grand Design - X-Tinction (2019) #2 (of 2)

Z Nation #1

Z Nation #2

Z Nation #3

Z Nation #4

Z Nation #5

Z Nation #6

Z Nation Vol. 1: Sea Of Death

