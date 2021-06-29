New on Amazon Prime in July 2021: All the new movies and shows streaming this month

A new month means new movies and TV shows are coming to Amazon Prime. And, as usual, we've put them all into this handy list for you. As far as July movie nights go, you're all set – there's new Chris Pratt-led sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War arriving at the beginning of the month, as well as some older classics like Alien and Rear Window. Across the pond, UK viewers can enjoy an Indy marathon towards the end of the month – that's right, you can watch all the Indiana Jones movies, from Raiders of the Lost Ark to Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

If you'd prefer a new series to binge-watch, try period drama The Pursuit of Love or get your reality TV fix with new Amazon Original, Luxe Listing Sydney. That's just the start of it, too – here's everything new on Amazon Prime in June 2021, with the three of the biggest highlights at the top.

The Tomorrow War – July 2

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

The Tomorrow War sees Dan (Chris Pratt), a man whose normal life is interrupted by visitors from 30 years in the future – humanity is fighting (and losing) a war, and they need some extra help from the past. Dan is drafted into an army with soldiers from the present and future who must fight an alien enemy that threatens to wipe out humanity once and for all.

Jolt – July 23

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

In Jolt, Kate Beckinsale plays Lindy, a bouncer with anger management issues. When the man she's in love with is murdered, she sets out to find the killer and seek revenge – all while the police pursue her as the primary suspect. Directed by Tanya Wexler, the movie also stars big names like Bobby Cannavale, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Susan Sarandon, and Stanley Tucci.

The Pursuit of Love – July 30

(Image credit: BBC/Amazon Studios)

The Pursuit of Love follows two cousins, played by Lily James and Emily Beecham, as they navigate life and get caught up in a whirlwind of upper-class decadence in interwar England. Andrew Scott, Dominic West, and Emily Mortimer also star. The show is only on Amazon Prime in the US, but if you're in the UK you can already catch it on BBC iPlayer.

Everything new on Amazon Prime US this July

New on Amazon Prime: July 1

30 Days Of Night

30 Minutes Or Less

Abduction

Absence Of Malice

Across The Universe

Alien

American Experience: JFK

An Education

An Ordinary Woman season 1

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid

Awakenings

BBQ with Franklin season 1

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Big Fish

Burlesque

Cold Case Files Classic season 1

Crimson Tide

Fat Albert

Follow the Money season 1

Frozen River

Green Lantern

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Hellboy

How The States Got Their Shapes season 1

I, Robot

Indian Summers season 1

Irrational Man

Jack And Jill

Julie & Julia

Madeline

Marie Antoinette

Midnight In Paris

Money Train

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Not Another Teen Movie

On The Waterfront

Only Lovers Left Alive

Open Season

Patton

Philadelphia

Phone Booth

Premonition

Professor T season 1

Ramona And Beezus

Rear Window

Relative Race season 3

Riding In Cars With Boys

School Daze

Snatch

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland

The Animal

The Art of Crime season 1

The Family Stone

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

The International

The Lady In The Van

The Last King Of Scotland

The Mask Of Zorro

The Messengers

The Stepfather

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Yogi Bear Show season 1

To Rome With Love

Underworld: Evolution

Vertigo

When A Stranger Calls

Your Highness

New on Amazon Prime: July 2

The Tomorrow War

New on Amazon Prime: July 5

Surf's Up

New on Amazon Prime: July 9

Our Friend

Luxe Listing Sydney season 1

New on Amazon Prime: July 15

El Cid season 2

New on Amazon Prime: July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day

Making the Cut season 2

New on Amazon Prime: July 23

Jolt

New on Amazon Prime: July 30

The Pursuit of Love season 1

Everything new on Amazon Prime UK this July

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 2

The Tomorrow War

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 3

La La Land

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 5

Station 19 seasons 1-3

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 7

The Weight of Gold

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 9

Luxe Listings Sydney season 1

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 10

L.A.'s Finest season 2

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 14

Horizon Line

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 16

Guns Akimbo

Making the Cut season 2

Toofaan

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 17

Annabelle Comes Home

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 19

The Condemned

Duplicity

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 23

Jolt

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 24

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

New on Amazon Prime UK: July 25

The Next Three Days

