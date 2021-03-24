New Netflix series from Ryan Murphy will star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer

Evan Peters has been cast in the lead role in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's next Netflix project.

The limited series, co-created by Murphy, will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer's victims, focusing on the apathy and incompetence of the police that allowed the serial killer to take the lives of 17 men and boys over more than a decade. The show will span the length of Dahmer's life, beginning in the '60s and ending with his arrest in 1991.

Meanwhile, Niecy Nash is the series' female lead, playing Dahmer's neighbor Glenda Cleveland who called the police multiple times – and even the FBI – to try to alert them to his suspicious behavior. Nash previously starred in Murphy's satirical slasher series Scream Queens and was recently seen in the historical drama Mrs America and Netflix's comedy-drama Never Have I Ever.

Shaun J. Brown will play Dahmer's last intended victim who fought back and managed to escape, leading to his arrest. Brown most recently appeared in the HBO series Run alongside Domhnall Gleeson and Merritt Wever. Penelope Ann Miller and Richard Jenkins will play Dahmer's parents.

Peters is a frequent collaborator of Murphy's, having appeared in all but one season of his horror anthology series American Horror Story, including upcoming season 10 , and his '80s set series Pose. The actor has been busy on the small screen lately – he most recently appeared in Disney Plus' WandaVision and can next be seen opposite Kate Winslet in the HBO series Mare of Easttown.