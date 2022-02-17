New Netflix political thriller to star Keri Russell

Keri Russell will take the lead in a TV show once again in The Diplomat, a new series for Netflix.

The political thriller will see Russell play Kate Wyler, a diplomat who lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for in the midst of an international crisis – risking both her future career and her marriage. The show was announced last month, so not much else is known at this point and no other casting announcements have been made yet.

The series comes from Debora Cahn, who's previously written for shows like Vinyl, Homeland, The West Wing, Fosse/Verdon, and Grey's Anatomy. Russell is also on board as an executive producer.

Russell's last leading TV role was in The Americans. The FX series ran for six seasons between 2013 and 2018 and Russell earned three Emmy nominations for her role as Elizabeth Jennings, a Soviet spy posing as one half of an American married couple in a suburb of Washington D.C. during the Cold War.

Since the show ended, Russell has appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and horror movie Antlers, and she's set to have roles in the upcoming thriller Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, as well as the Apple TV Plus climate change series Extrapolations (alongside her The Americans co-star and real-life partner Matthew Rhys).