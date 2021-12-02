New Netflix horror starring Christian Bale adds Gillian Anderson and Robert Duvall to cast

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, and Timothy Small have joined the cast of The Pale Blue Eyes, a new Netflix horror movie. They join Christian Bale and The Queen's Gambit's Harry Melling, whose castings have already been announced.

The horror thriller from director Scott Cooper focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1830. The story centers on a young cadet, played by Melling, who would later become the author Edgar Allan Poe, while Bale is playing the detective investigating the murders.

Cooper adapted the screenplay from the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. The writer and director's last project was the supernatural horror movie Antlers, starring Jesse Plemons and Keri Russell. Cooper and Bale are frequent collaborators, having worked together on the 2013 crime drama Out of the Furnace and the 2017 Western Hostiles.

Anderson, meanwhile, has recently starred in a number of Netflix projects. These include playing Margaret Thatcher on The Crown season 4, reprising her role as sex therapist Jean Milburn in Sex Education season 3, and voicing a stop-motion cat in Aardman Animation's Christmas movie Robin Robin.

Duvall is known for his roles in classic movies like True Grit, The Godfather, and Apocalypse Now, while Spall recently starred in the Kristen Stewart-led biopic Spencer.