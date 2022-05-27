7 New Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

There's another bumper weekend of streaming lying ahead of us – and it couldn't come at a better time, what with the long weekend in the US thanks to Memorial Day.

If you're in the mood for a binge-watch this weekend, you're in luck. Seven new episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are now on Netflix (although you'll have to wait just over a month for the final two). Meanwhile, over on Disney Plus, there are the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi to get stuck into – and episode 3 is coming on Wednesday, so you don't need to wait too long for your next fix.

Also on Disney Plus is Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight, which takes us behind the scenes of the Oscar Isaac-led MCU series, while Apple TV Plus has dino documentary Prehistoric Planet if you fancy something factual.

As for movies, you can choose between indie award winner Emergency on Prime Video, Danish drama A Taste of Hunger, starring Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, on Hulu, or Ben Affleck's take on Daredevil on Disney Plus UK.

Stranger Things season 4 part 1 – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

Are you ready to return to the Upside Down? Stranger Things is back for a new season – or the first seven episodes are, at least (the final two are following on July 1). It's a bumper installment, too, with every episode's runtime clocking in over the hour mark, so it more than makes up for the three-year wait since season 3. For more on what the show has in store, check out our interviews with Jim Hopper and Murray Bauman actors David Harbour and Brett Gelman .

Obi-Wan Kenobi – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi have arrived on Disney Plus – and they're worth the wait. Set 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith , the series sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular Jedi Master for the first time since the 2005 movie, as well as the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The show's supporting cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, and Benny Safdie. You can read our interviews with McGregor and Christensen here and here .

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Moon Knight may have come to an end this month, but we don't have to say goodbye to Oscar Isaac's British accent just yet – you can go behind the scenes of the MCU show with the latest installment of Marvel Studios: Assembled. If it's anything like previous episodes on WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, we can expect an hour's worth of exclusive on-set footage to give us the lowdown on how Disney filmed all the series' action-packed scenes.

Prehistoric Planet – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple Inc.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Get ready for Jurassic World Dominion with some more dino content – this time on the factual side of things. This five-part documentary series comes from the team behind hit BBC series Planet Earth, and it's narrated by David Attenborough and executive produced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. It follows dinosaurs living across the globe in the Late Cretaceous period, around 66 million years ago. Recreated with CGI, the show aims to depict the prehistoric creatures using new paleontological research, combining this with breathtaking wildlife photography.

A Taste of Hunger – Hulu

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu (opens in new tab)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones, stars as a chef and one half of a couple in this Danish drama who sacrifice everything to obtain a Michelin star for their popular restaurant in Copenhagen. Katrine Greis-Rosenthal plays his wife, Maggie, and the movie's script was co-written by Tobias Lindholm who previously penned the screenplay for the Oscar-winning Mads Mikkelsen-led film Another Round, as well as episodes of Mindhunter and Borgen.

Emergency – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

After premiering at this year's Sundance Film Festival, comedy thriller Emergency is now on Prime Video in the US. The movie follows three college students who, ready for a night of legendary partying, must suddenly weigh up the pros and cons of calling the police when faced with an unexpected situation (i.e. the titular emergency). Directed by Carey Williams, the award-winning indie film stars RJ Cyler, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sebastian Chacon.

Daredevil – Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Before Charlie Cox played lawyer-by-day and superhero-by-night Matt Murdoch in the MCU, Ben Affleck was the guardian of Hell's Kitchen in the 2003 movie. Blinded by toxic waste as a child, Daredevil uses his remaining heightened senses to fight crime in his corner of New York City. Jennifer Garner plays Daredevil's love interest, Elektra, and Jon Favreau is his best friend and legal partner Foggy Nelson, while Colin Farrell is ruthless assassin Bullseye and Michael Clarke Duncan is Wilson Fisk, AKA Kingpin.