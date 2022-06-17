7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

We're back with another batch of streaming recommendations for your weekend. Whatever you're in the mood for this week, you're likely to find it here. For starters, it's a great week for movie releases. New Netflix sci-fi thriller Spiderhead stars Chris Hemsworth as the overseer of a prison that conducts experiments on its inmates, Disney Plus viewers in the UK can embark on a Spider-Man movie marathon. UK audiences can also catch Adam Driver and Lady Gaga in House of Gucci on Prime Video.

In the mood for a comedy drama? Cha Cha Real Smooth is now on Apple TV Plus, while Good Luck to You, Leo Grande is on Hulu (and in cinemas in the UK). As for TV shows, there's new thriller series The Old Man and the final installment of coming of age show Love, Victor – both series are streaming on Hulu, with the latter also available on Disney Plus for those in the UK.

Spiderhead – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Netflix

Spiderhead sees Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett play two convicts living in the near future, in a facility that allows prisoners to reduce their sentence by volunteering for experiments using emotion-altering drugs. These are run by the prison overseer, played by Chris Hemsworth. The sci-fi thriller is based on the short story Escape From Spiderhead by George Saunders and it's directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski, marking his second collaboration with Teller this year.

Love, Victor season 3 – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Hulu/Disney Plus

The third and final season of Love, Victor arrives on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK this weekend, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Michael Cimino returns as Victor, and the concluding chapter of the coming of age story sees the protagonist and his friends grappling with life – and their love lives – after high school. It picks up immediately after the cliffhanger at the end of season 2, as we find out the result of Victor's big decision.

House of Gucci – Prime Video

Available: UK

Prime Video

House of Gucci, Ridley Scott's camp, soapy take on true crime, sees Lady Gaga play Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Adam Driver's Italian fashion house boss Maurizio Gucci. The movie is based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and will focus on Gucci’s murder – Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating his assassination in 1995. Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and some questionable Italian accents also star.

Spider-Man – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Disney Plus

If you're in the mood for a Spidey movie marathon, you're in luck. 2002’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man , The Amazing Spider-Man 2 , and Spider-Man: Homecoming are all coming to Disney Plus in the UK this weekend, which means you've got your pick of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland as everyone's favorite web-slinger. There are still some gaps, though, with the final installments of Maguire and Holland's trilogies still missing.

The Old Man – Hulu

Available: US

Hulu

Jeff Bridges stars in The Old Man as a retired CIA operative living off the grid. However, his peace is disturbed when an assassin arrives at his door – he must go on the run with the FBI hot on his tracks as well. John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat, and Bill Heck also star. The first two episodes, both directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home helmer Jon Watts, are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

Cha Cha Real Smooth – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Apple TV Plus

Starring Cooper Raiff (who also directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the movie), Cha Cha Real Smooth follows a Bar Mitzvah party host who strikes up a friendship with a woman, played by Dakota Johnson, and her autistic daughter. The comedy drama premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews, and it's also out today on the big screen in a select few theaters. The cast also includes Leslie Mann, Raúl Castillo, and Brad Garrett.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande – Hulu

Available: US

Hulu

Emma Thomspon stars as a retired widow looking for romance and excitement who hires a younger, male sex worker (played by Peaky Blinders' Daryl McCormack) in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. Another Sundance 2022 favorite, the movie was directed by Sophie Hyde, who previously helmed 2019's Animals starring Alia Shawkat and Holliday Grainger. If you're in the UK, you can still watch it – the film is also out this weekend in cinemas across the pond