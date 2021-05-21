New Liam Neeson thriller adds new cast member

Noma Dumezweni has joined Liam Neeson in the upcoming thriller, Retribution, Deadline reports.

In the movie, Nesson plays a banking executive whose life is thrown into turmoil when a bomb is placed inside his car with him and his family, while Dumezweni will play the Interpol agent on the hunt to track him down. An English-language remake of the Spanish film El Desconocido, Hungarian filmmaker Nimród Antal is directing and the movie is set to start filming in Berlin next month.

Dumezweni made headlines when she was cast as the adult version of Hermione Granger in the stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on London's West End. The Tony-nominated actor is currently filming Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid alongside Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Daveed Diggs, although her role is still undisclosed. The Little Mermaid will be her second time working with director Rob Marshall after 2018's Mary Poppins Returns.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, she recently starred opposite Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman in the HBO thriller miniseries The Undoing and she can currently be seen in the dark comedy Made for Love, another HBO joint that also stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, and Ray Romano.

As for Neeson, he can next be seen opposite Laurence Fishburne in the Netflix action thriller The Ice Road , which arrives on the streamer next month.