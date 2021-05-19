Liam Neeson’s record-breaking Netflix movie gets its first trailer

The Ice Road, Liam Neeson’s upcoming action thriller that saw Netflix fork over a record amount for a domestic release in the US, now has its first trailer.

Ice Road Truckers, this ain’t. Following a cave-in along the – you guessed it – Ice Road, Neeson and Laurence Fishburne’s Goldenrod assemble a crack team of drivers and mechanics to navigate the perilous climes of Canada in the hopes of getting them back.

The trailer starts off telling a fairly straightforward story – but soon kicks into Neeson Overdrive. "Now I’m angry," he snarls in one moment, as what was once a rescue mission harkening back to the ‘90s era of natural disaster movies suddenly does a U-turn and turns into the set-piece-heavy thriller that Neeson is now best known for.

On the evidence of this trailer, it’s no wonder Netflix beat off competition to pay $18m for the US rights for The Ice Road. It’s action-packed, comes with some serious pedigree (director Jonathan Hensleigh previously wrote Armageddon and Die Hard With a Vengeance), and highlights Liam Neeson’s very particular set of skills. What’s not to like?

It also shows Netflix’s continued commitment to original movies. It kicked off 2021 by highlighting its stellar lineup of movies, megastars – which continues with Army of The Dead – and a promise of something new to watch every week.

The Ice Road screeches on to Netflix in the US on June 25 – we’re still waiting on word for release plans in other territories.

