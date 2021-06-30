New on Disney Plus in July 2021: All the new movies and shows

Disney Plus is seriously packed this July. Not only do we have the usual batch of new movies and shows incoming on the House of Mouse's streaming service, but there's also a pair of Premier Access releases and even the return of a beloved Pixar favorite.

Black Widow is all set to put a button on Natasha Romanoff's epic MCU story. The prequel is available on Premier Access from the comfort of your own home, as is The Rock and Emily Blunt's high-octane adventure, Jungle Cruise. Throw in the Loki finale and a Monsters Inc. sequel series, featuring the voice talent of Billy Crystal and John Goodman, and you've got a sizzling lineup packed with superheroes, nostalgia, and some of the Disney's finest talent.

If you're in the UK, be sure to scroll down for the new additions coming to Star. The Walking Dead season 10 and The Golden Girls are among the highlights this month.

Monsters at Work

(Image credit: Disney)

Monsters at Work is an official sequel series to Pixar's 2001 hit Monsters Inc. Now that the scare floor has turned its attention towards rib-tickling laughs to power Monstropolis, it's up to Mike and Sulley to navigate uncharted waters. Joining the pair is Tyler Tuskmon, a recent Monsters University graduate hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the best scarers around.

Black Widow (Premier Access)

(Image credit: Disney)

We know how Black Widow's story ends but Nat rolling back the years might be an important chapter in the MCU as Marvel Phase 4 continues to roll on. Florence Pugh is set to play Yelena, another Black Widow moulded by the mysterious 'Red Room' as Nat goes in search of answers from her past. David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star. It'll set you back $29.99/£19.99 on top of your usual subscription.

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

(Image credit: Disney)

Somehow not the first movie based on a Disney ride, Jungle Cruise harkens back to the classic all-out action movies of the 1980s and 1990s with, arguably, the 21st Century's greatest action movie star, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Johnson plays Frank, a riverboat captain tasked with escorting a scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) as they search for the Tree of Life.

Everything new on Disney Plus this July

New on Disney Plus: July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones season 2

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Disney Raven's Home season 4

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (new episodes weekly)

Mixed-Up Adventures season 1

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episodes weekly)

The Mysterious Benedict Society (new episodes weekly)

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

New on Disney Plus: July 7

Monsters at Work (new episodes weekly)

Loki episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

New on Disney Plus: July 9

Black Widow (Premier Access)

Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals season 1

Flicka

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White

Rogue Shark

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack season 7

World's Biggest Bullshark

New on Disney Plus: July 14

Loki finale

New on Disney Plus: July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends season 1

Shark Attack Files season 1

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

World's Deadliest Sharks

New on Disney Plus: July 21

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Turner & Hooch (new episodes weekly)

New on Disney Plus: July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse season 1

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Playing With Sharks

Shark Attack Files season 1

Stuntman

Walking With Dinosaurs

New on Disney Plus: July 28

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (new episodes weekly)

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts



New on Disney Plus: July 30

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. season 2

Disney Sydney To The Max season 3

Garfield

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

Everything new on Disney Plus UK this July

New on Disney Plus UK: July 2

Air Crash Investigation season 12

Alita: Battle Angel

All About Steve

Baptiste season 1

Big Sky (finale)

Car S.O.S season 8

Chronicle

Grown-ish (new episodes weekly)

Love, Victor (new episodes weekly)

MODOK (new episodes weekly)

Pompeii Secrets of the Dead

Rebel (new episodes weekly)

Road to Perdition

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (new episodes weekly)

The Gloaming (new episodes weekly)

The Golden Girls

The Mysterious Benedict Society (new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead season 1

New on Disney Plus UK: July 7

American Dad season 17 (new episodes weekly)

Loki episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends: Black Widow

Monsters at Work (new episodes weekly)

New on Disney Plus UK: July 9

9-1-1: Lone Star S1

Black Widow (Premier Access)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Kiri S1 (2018)

Miraculous World: Shanghai

National Treasure (2004)

The Empty Man (2020)

Wilson (2017)

New on Disney Plus UK: July 14

Breakthrough

Expedition Everest

Flight of the Phoenix

Loki episode 6 (finale)

Mission to Mars

Race to the Centre of the Earth season 1

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Sharks vs. Surfer

Shark vs. Tuna

Shark vs. Whale

Sharkatraz

Sharkcano

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle

The Royal Tenenbaums

War of the Worlds (new episodes weekly)

New on Disney Plus UK: July 21

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Turner & Hooch (new episodes weekly)

New on Disney Plus UK: July 23

Chariots of Fire

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Good Trouble seasons 1-2

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

The Guardian

Tolkien

When Sharks Attack season 6

New on Disney Plus UK: July 28

Amphibia season 2

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life (new episodes weekly)

Last Man Standing seasons 1-8

Last Man Standing season 9 (new episodes weekly)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

White House Farm

New on Disney Plus UK: July 30