New Back 4 Blood trailer delivers zombies, story, and buckets of blood

Back 4 Blood debuts a new trailer that showcases the game’s campaign as well as some more gameplay footage.

Ahead of its release next month, Back 4 Blood has received a new campaign trailer that features story elements, gameplay, and a massive monster that looks as if it just stepped out of a Resident Evil game.

Meet the horror legend who will be in Back 4 Blood (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Re-Animator star Barbara Crampton is a Mom you don't want to mess with

The Left 4 Dead spiritual successor contains all the zombie killing chaos you’d expect as players take on the role of a Cleaner who must fight against hordes of infected. As the new trailer shows, the infection started out with a Devil Worm which quickly began claiming victims, leaving the majority of the population to mutate into zombies - known in this game as the ‘ridden’ - or be eaten alive by one.

Guided by their fearless leader "Mom" who was never one to follow the rules anyway, players will team up in four-player co-op - as well as eight-player PVP - to take on the waves of infected in an attempt to put an end to the Devil Worm virus once and for all. Complete with all the action film quips and gory effects you could ever wish for in a zombie shooter, Back 4 Blood looks as if it's shaping up to be the Left 4 Dead 3 we’ve all been dreaming of.

In other Back 4 Blood news, the developer behind the survival shooter Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed that there are no plans for a versus campaign for the game “at this time.” The studio has also disclosed that Back 4 Blood’s bots and difficulty levels are being improved before the game launches following its beta last month.

Back 4 Blood is set to release on October 12, 2021 and will be available to play on PS4, PS5 , Xbox Series X /S, Xbox One, and PC. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.