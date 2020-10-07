New Avatar 2 behind-the-scenes look showcases Na’vi sign language

A behind-the-scenes look at Avatar 2 has revealed that the Na’vi will be using a new sign language in the long-awaited blockbuster sequel.

The official Avatar Twitter account posted a photo of Baby Driver actor C.J. Jones with the caption: “From the set of the Avatar sequels: CJ Jones demonstrating to @JimCameron the new Na’vi sign language he was commissioned to create.”

From the set of the Avatar sequels: CJ Jones demonstrating to @JimCameron the new Na’vi sign language he was commissioned to create. pic.twitter.com/aF8PMv8sGSOctober 5, 2020

So what do we know about the much-anticipated sequel so far? Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington will be back in their roles from the original 2009 movie as Na’vi princess Neytiri and human-turned-Na’vi Jake Sully. C.C.H. Pounder is also returning as Neytiri’s mother, Mo’at, while Matt Gerald will reprise his role as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet. We’re also getting some new characters in Avatar 2, who will be played by Game of Thrones’ Oona Chaplin, Fear the Walking Dead’s Cliff Curtis, and Nurse Jackie’s Edie Falco.

Although we don’t know much about what these characters will actually be doing yet, it’s been confirmed that Avatar 2 will be set several years after the original movie and Neytiri and Jake’s children will have a part to play in the film’s events. Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are expected to follow in the coming years. In a Zoom interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger last month, director James Cameron said: “We're [100%] complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95% complete on Avatar 3.”

With an original release date in July 2020, coronavirus-related delays mean Avatar 2 is now due to hit cinemas on December 16, 2022. Before then, make sure to check out our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime.