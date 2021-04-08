New Amazon series from Westworld creators adds five new cast members

The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi thriller series for Amazon Prime, is filling out its cast – T’Nia Miller, JJ Feild, Charlotte Riley, Adelind Horan, and Alex Hernandez have joined leads Jack Reynor and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Character descriptions are being kept under wraps, but names have been released: Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor) will play Cherise, Feild ( Captain America: The First Avenger ) will play Lev, and Riley (Peaky Blinders) is Aelita. Meanwhile, Horan (Shirley) is Billy Ann Baker, and Hernandez (UnREAL) is Tommy Constantine.

Based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, The Peripheral is described as a hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind and what lies beyond, with Reynor and Moretz playing siblings Burton and Flynne. The story follows Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as he's hired for a security job in what he thinks is cyberspace. However, when Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something terrible.

The sci-fi thriller will be produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith is involved as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Nolan and Joy are best known for their work on the HBO sci-fi western series Westworld, while Joy is set to make her feature directorial debut later this year with the Hugh Jackman-led Reminiscence. On the big screen, Nolan has worked with his brother Christopher on the screenplays for the Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar .