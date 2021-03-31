New Amazon series from the creators of Westworld casts Jack Reynor as male lead

Jack Reynor has been cast as the male lead in The Peripheral, a new series for Amazon Prime from the creators of Westworld.

Based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, The Peripheral is described as a hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind and what lies beyond, with Reynor and Moretz playing siblings Burton and Flynne. The story follows Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as he's hired for a security job in what he thinks is cyberspace. However, when Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something terrible.

The sci-fi thriller will be produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith is involved as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Nolan and Joy are best known for their work on the HBO sci-fi western series Westworld, while Joy is set to make her feature directorial debut later this year with the Hugh Jackman-led Reminiscence. On the big screen, Nolan has worked with his brother Christopher on the screenplays for the Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar .

Reynor's last role was in the Russo Brothers-directed Cherry alongside Tom Holland, and he also recently starred in Ari Aster's folk horror movie Midsommar opposite Florence Pugh. His other acting credits include Transformers: Age of Extinction , the historical drama On the Basis of Sex, and the Amazon anthology series Modern Love.