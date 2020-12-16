Netflix releases first official set photos from The Witcher season 2

Merry Christmas, from Netflix to us – the streamer has shared the first official set photos from The Witcher season 2 on Twitter.

The images show a collection of swords, a banner on a tree, and a set of medallions – potentially a selection of training swords, the Scoia'tael banner, and Wolf School medallions. We know that season 2 is heading to Kaer Morhen, as Geralt and Ciri travel to the ancestral home of the witchers where the monster hunters receive their training, so these objects make sense for a new season teaser.

We've got a little #Witchmas present for you. Here's some sneak peeks from the set of Witcher Season 2. pic.twitter.com/CtGS354FU6December 16, 2020

We don’t have a trailer yet and exact plot details are mostly being kept under wraps, but showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich teased the upcoming season in an interview with GamesRadar+ last year. “What’s great about season two, I can tell you, is that, in what we’ve written, the story becomes much more focused. There’s a stronger drive in the story, because all of the relationships that we’ve been setting up in season one, actually start to come into fruition in season two,” she said.

Hissrich added: “Characters start meeting and interacting more. That goes well sometimes. It doesn’t go well sometimes. But it’s kind of like, all of those building blocks that we set up for the world, finally start to come together into something a little more concrete.”