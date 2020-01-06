More DualShock 5 images leak, alongside another look at that PS5 devkit

Freshly leaked images of the PS5 devkit have given us a better look at what could be the next gen console's controller, the DualShock 5.

As previously revealed by a number of Sony patents, this upgraded model of the DualShock 4 controller appears to have a slightly larger touchpad in these latest leaks (courtesy of someone who claims to be a cleaner at a developer, hinting at Ubisoft), though there's no sign of the rumoured back paddles or in-built microphone for the game pad.

This is the first of several PS5 devkit leaks to have surfaced over the last few months, though that V-Shaped model should by no means be taken as any indication of what the console itself will look like, as these devices are merely used for in-house development purposes by a number of select studios. Similarly, this pad might also be an early prototype model of the Dualshock 5.

It's also difficult to confirm the validity of this latest leak, though it does corroborate with what we've seen from previous photographs of the devkit, and who can shoot down that included image of its whistleblower wiping the devkit with a rag?

The PS5 Holiday 2020 release date now feels closer than ever after entering the new year, as does date of Microsoft's own next-gen competitor, the Xbox Series X. Be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar for all next-gen coverage throughout the year, alongside all the biggest new games of 2020 to arrive with them.

