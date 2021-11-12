Marvel releases first teaser for Moon Knight – and it's basically Batman in the MCU

Marvel has released the first teaser for Moon Knight as part of the Disney Plus Day celebrations.

First up, you'll need to log in to your Disney Plus account and watch the teaser here as it's unlikely going to be released to the public just yet.

It's well worth the effort, though. Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector can be heard saying that he can't tell the difference between his "waking life" and his dreams. That's likely due to the character's dissociative identity disorder, as evidenced by the reflection of Isaac staying while the man himself lives in a museum-set scene.

Then the action amps up. It's low-hanging fruit to place Moon Knight side-by-side with Batman, but we're getting Batman vibes all the same. Moon Knight instigates a brutal beatdown in one moment, while gliding across the rooftops in another.

Moon Knight is only listed as "streaming soon" and joins a stable of several other MCU series coming to Disney Plus in the near future.

X-Men: The Animated Series revival X-Men '97 is accompanied by She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, while there are some surprise new arrivals elsewhere. There's Agatha: House of Harkness, which sees Kathryn Hahn back in the MCU after her turn as Agatha/Agnes in WandaVision.

There's also Echo, with Alaqua Cox (who's set to debut in the Hawkeye series) playing Deaf Native American Maya Lopez. Marvel Zombies is also heading to the streaming service, while a Spider-Man animated series, titled Freshman Year, is also in the works alongside What If...? season 2. Phew. That's a whole lot of Marvel.