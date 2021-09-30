Monster Hunter Rise PC release date set for January in new video detailing Sunbreak DLC

Monster Hunter Rise will come to Steam on January 12, 2022, just in time for the Sunbreak expansion coming in summer.

Capcom confirmed the game's PC release date in a recent stream outlining the newly announced DLC. A PC demo for Rise, which seems to be identical to the old Switch demo, will launch on Steam October 13.

Capcom also confirmed the recommended specs for the PC version, which seems a bit less demanding than Monster Hunter World – no big surprise given its less photorealistic art style.

Monster Hunter Rise PC specs

Minimum (1080p / 30 FPS on low settings)

CPU: Intel i3-4130 or i5-3470 or AMD FX-6100

GPU: GeForce GT 1030 or AMD Radeon RX 550

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 23GB of space

Recommended (1080p / 30 FPS on average settings)

CPU: Intel i5-4460 or AMD FX-8300

GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 (3GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 23GB of space

While its base system requirements have only been rated for 1080p and 30 FPS, the Monster Hunter Rise PC version will support 4K output, ultrawide (21:9) resolutions, uncapped frame rates, HD textures, and other more advanced graphics settings not available in the Switch version. It will also add in new features like optimized keyboard and mouse controls (seemingly updated with feedback from Monster Hunter World) and built-in voice chat.

Today's reveal also delivered another look at Sunbreak's flagship monster, the Elder Dragon Malzeno. This vampiric dragon is one of several new monsters coming in Sunbreak, and it's joined by many returning monsters, including the Shogun Ceanataur which was added to the roster today. Sunbreak has been positioned as the Iceborne or Ultimate equivalent for Rise, and with Master Rank quests on the way, all existing monsters will soon be updated with new moves and AI. We'll also get some new hunter arts when the expansion arrives, on PC and Switch simultaneously, in summer 2022.

