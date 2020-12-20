Microsoft adds warning to Cyberpunk 2077's Xbox store page

Microsoft has added a warning to its Cyberpunk 2077 store page informing players that "Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated".

The warning comes shortly after Microsoft confirmed it was granting Cyberpunk 2077 refunds with a no-questions-asked policy on Xbox until further notice.

"We know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk in extremely challenging circumstances," Microsoft told Eurogamer in a statement. "However, we also realise that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles. To date, we have granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.

"To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice."

Sony pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store "until further notice" earlier this week, offering refunds to players who request them. The news came via the official PlayStation website offering refunds to anyone that bought Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation Store and wants their money back.

ICYMI, recent reports state that Cyberpunk 2077 saves become corrupted if they exceed 8MB in size . According to a thread on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, save files need to stay below 8MB to avoid corruption, but this is proving difficult for an RPG game that usually demands a lot of crafting and collectibles.

The issue is also plaguing PC players, which have hitherto escaped many of the major issues affecting the console version.

As Hirun summarised yesterday , this all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran " surprisingly well " on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms this past week, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. Just a few days ago, CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was " irrelevant " compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.