Doctor Strange 2 writer gives update on Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie – and Loki season 2 changes

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron has provided an update on Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s new Star Wars movie – and changes behind-the-scenes on Loki season 2.

Speaking on Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast, Waldron gave a short, but no less intriguing, update on his work on the new Star Wars movie.

"I’m busy off writing this Star Wars movie," Waldron said about his current plans. Waldron was originally tapped to pen Kevin Feige’s mystery project in early 2021, but this is the first we’ve heard of any substantial work being done.

On Loki season 2 – which Waldron is part of, but in a reduced capacity compared to his work as head writer on the Disney Plus show's first season – the writer said, "It’s coming together. We’re pretty close out to shooting, I think."

Loki, though, has new creative leads this time around. Waldron is stepping back, while director Kate Herron isn’t returning for the second season.

On the changes, Waldron said, "Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season two. Eric was my second-in-command through season one; he’s a brilliant writer and a close friend of mine."

Waldron continued, "I think it’s going to be fantastic. [Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead] are great. We’re just getting started on that thing and I’ll very much be a part of it. I’m excited about it."

