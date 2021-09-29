Michael Gandolfini would play Tony Soprano again in a The Many Saints of Newark sequel

Michael Gandolfini has revealed that he would return to the role of Tony Soprano – made famous by his father, James Gandolfini – after taking it on for The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark .

"This is such an incredible character and incredible group of actors and incredible filmmakers that I learned so much," Gandolfini told Uproxx . "This is going to jump to the priority to get to work with David [Chase] or anyone again. But I am not so much interested in playing 30-year-old Tony. I think if there’s an interesting part after this movie, before the show, that we can explore something about Tony that hasn’t been explored, in his youth, in his 20s. After that, we’re getting a little too old."

The Many Saints of Newark follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano. The movie was directed by The Sopranos director Alan Taylor and co-written by Chase – who recently said he'd be up for making another prequel (although only if Terence Winter was involved). For more from The Sopranos writer, you can read our interview with Chase here .

"I want to [act] for my entire life, and I want to grow," Gandolfini added. "So right now, as a 22-year-old, my main goal is to learn as much as possible. So with the idea that I can work with Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga and Corey Stoll and Billy Magnussen – and whoever comes back and whoever new actors are brought in, and David – I’m going to learn from that experience no matter what. So in some ways that’s a win. But yeah, like you said, I do want to go on and do other things."