David Chase would make another Sopranos prequel movie – but only if Terence Winter is involved

The Sopranos creator David Chase has revealed that he'd be up for making another prequel movie, but only if he got to write it with Terence Winter.

"There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry and I could write the script together. That I would do," Chase said in a recent interview with Deadline . "A sequel to this movie you saw. In other words, what happens after this movie’s over, before the TV show starts."

Winter worked as a writer and executive producer on the HBO series. He wasn't involved with the upcoming prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, but since his time on The Sopranos he's written for shows like Boardwalk Empire and movies including The Wolf of Wall Street.

Speaking more on another potential movie, Chase added: "With Tony in his 20s. That would be interesting to do, and there’s a lot of stories that exist already because of the mythology, and working with Terry would be great. He and I in that world again, I think we’d have a good time. I wouldn’t do it on my own, and I would not do it with anybody else. If Warners wanted it, they own it, they can do whatever they want."

The Many Saints of Newark follows the teenage years of Tony Soprano, played by Michael Gandolfini. Directed by The Sopranos director Alan Taylor, the movie also stars Jon Bernthal, Ray Liotta, Leslie Odom Jr., and Vera Farmiga.

"The idea of doing another one, and doing it with David, I’d be in in a heartbeat. Absolutely," Winter told Deadline when the publication reached out to him.