Metro 2033 is back on Steam and free in celebration of its 10th anniversary

Metro 2033 has resurfaced on Steam, and you have all weekend to claim it before it disappears into the alternate future once again.

4A Games and Deep Silver are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Metro games with special deals on Steam , including deep discounts on Metro 2033 Redux, Metro Last Light Redux, and Metro Exodus. But you don't need to pay anything at all to permanently unlock the original Metro 2033, which was previously delisted on Steam when the Redux version took its place in 2014. The deals and the return of the original Metro Exodus will be available through March 15.

As part of the #10YearsOfMetro celebration, we have brought back the OG version of Metro 2033 on @steam_games, + its free! Only live until March 15 so catch it before its gone again. 🚇 Plus, the whole franchise is on sale this weekend!See all deals: https://t.co/vvwPdQgtog pic.twitter.com/rnmeXjrzwyMarch 11, 2021

All three games in the Metro series follow the post-apocalyptic journeys of Artyom, first through the Moscow underground, then out into the freezing and monster-ridden surface world, and finally on a train expedition in search of a better life for his band of survivors. 4A Games has confirmed that it's working on a next-gen version of Metro Exodus as well as an all-new Metro title .

The next Metro is being built on an overhauled engine for new consoles complete with ray tracing, and it will feature another "story driven single player experience." In a first for the franchise, 4A Games is also partnering with Saber Interactive to create "a multiplayer experience that makes complete sense in the Metro universe," though 4A says it's still too early to share any more specifics about either part of the game.