Matrix 4 trailer sees Keanu Reeves back as Neo – and choosing between the red and blue pill

The first The Matrix 4 trailer is here. Featuring the return of Keanu Reeves’ Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity, and a whole host of new faces plugging in, the Lana Wachowski-directed follow-up – now officially titled The Matrix: Resurrections – has us tumbling down the rabbit hole like it’s 1999 all over again.

"Am I crazy?" Keanu Reeves' Neo asks. The trailer will certainly have you questioning what's real and what's not. While it focuses on the path Neo must tread in the sequel (at least, we think it's a sequel), there are sprinklings of familiar elements that seem slightly...off.

Neo meets Jessica Henwick's unknown character and the facade of The Matrix, once again, begins to unravel. He's seemingly still clinging on to his memory of Trinity and, yes, he still knows kung-fu. There's even a taste of the machine world which, hopefully, will prove less divisive than its appearances in Reloaded and Revolutions.

Neo and Trinity aren't the only Matrix returnees in the cast. Jada Pinkett-Smith is back as Niobe, Lambert Wilson is returning to play The Merovingian, while Daniel Bernhardt is reprising his role as Agent Johnson. Hugo Weaving has already confirmed he isn't returning to play Agent Smith in The Matrix: Resurrections.

Newcomers in The Matrix: Resurrections include the blue-haired Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), and Yayha Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen). Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jones, and Christina Ricci are also part of the cast.

What next? If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already pored over the lightning-quick footage in the recent ‘Choose Your Reality’ interactive Matrix website. There, up to 180,000 combinations were available depending on what time of day you were watching and, crucially, which pill you ended up choosing.

The Matrix: Resurrections trailer pieces most of those fragments together, while also leaving just enough mystery within to have us craving more. If that double-punch of marketing magic is any indication, the fourth installment of the iconic series could be an instant classic.

The Matrix 4: Resurrections is coming to cinemas and HBO Max simultaneously on December 22.