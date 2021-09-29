Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a "little darker" than the original

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a "little darker" than the first game according to Marvel's creative vice president

This is according to Marvel's creative vice president Bill Rosemann, speaking over the last few days on the This Week in Marvel podcast (thanks, Eurogamer). "If the first Spider-Man game was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire," Rosemann says on the podcast.

"It gets a little darker," the vice president added. If Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting darker as Rosemann indicates, then it's certainly recruited the right villain to fit that setting. Insomniac's sequel will see Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up as Venom enters the game's world, who will be voiced by none other than Candyman actor Tony Todd.

In fact, shortly after his character was first revealed earlier this month in a blockbuster showcase from PlayStation, Todd revealed that the sequel is "massive" which might explain why Marvel's Spider-Man 2 carries a release window of 2023, so we're a fair while out from seeing more from the game just yet.

When it does arrive though, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be a PS5 exclusive. Also unveiled at the aforementioned PlayStation showcase was Marvel's Wolverine, a game also in active development from Insomniac. The Wolverine trailer showed precious little, but an easter egg of the Incredible Hulk has already been spotted in the brief trailer, which some have taken to mean we'll be facing off against the green giant in the final game.

Check out our best Wolverine stories of all time guide for the best reading material until Marvel's game launches.