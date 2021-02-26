Marvel meets Robot Chicken in the new MODOK trailer

A new M.O.D.O.K. trailer has arrived, and it's got some massive Robot Chicken vibes.

M.O.D.O.K. is one of Marvel's strangest characters, a giant head with a small body whose name stands for "Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing". The one-time leader of the villainous company A.I.M. was booted from the company when it went bankrupt and was sold to its rival GRUMBL. Now, M.O.D.O.K. is dealing with an unusual problem for a supervillain: a midlife crisis with his family in suburbia.

In the trailer for the stop-motion series, we see M.O.D.O.K. as a struggling businessman, while there's plenty of cartoonish violence and jokes, and even a huge battle, showcased. Check it out below.

This isn't our first look at the new series – previous footage released at N.Y.C.C. showed off M.O.D.O.K.'s business rivalry with Wendi McLendon-Covey’s Monica Rappaccini, A.I.M.'s financial struggles, and M.O.D.O.K.'s unique home life.

Patton Oswalt voices the titular character, with Aimee Garcia voicing M.O.D.O.K.'s wife Jodie Tarleton, Ben Schwartz as his lab-created son Lou, and Melissa Fumero as his aspiring-supervillain daughter.

M.O.D.O.K. is one of a handful of more adult-oriented superhero fare, which includes the HBO Max animated show Harley Quinn, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original Invincible, based on the comic series by The Walking Dead's co-creator Robert Kirkman, and The Boys, which also streams on Amazon Prime – and recently released a first look at The Boys season 3.

Marvel is also releasing more family-friendly TV shows via Disney Plus, with WandaVision currently dropping a new episode every Friday, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on March 19.

M.O.D.O.K. premieres May 21, 2021 on Hulu in the US. There's no word yet on an international rollout, but it's a likely candidate for the new Star section of Disney Plus. Until then, check out the best shows on Disney Plus streaming now.