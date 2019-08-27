New Marvel D23 posters tease WandaVision's weirdness and Falcon's new Captain America look

A bunch of new Marvel posters, released at D23, provide a taste of what’s to come in Marvel Phase 4, including Eternals, plus WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Solider on the Disney+ streaming service. We’re not only heading to the farthest reaches of space and the 1950s but, judging by Bucky’s new look, we’re taking a trip to a salon, too.

First up, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Yep, Bucky Barnes is back with his shorter hairdo, while Falcon is proudly showcasing his all-new white suit. He’s not carrying the Captain America shield (yet), though that’s firmly embedded into the show’s logo itself, so expect it to make an appearance.

#D23EXPO 💥| OLHA ESSA ARTE! Poster de 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'. pic.twitter.com/yqwPVQ854QAugust 25, 2019

WandaVision is next and, honestly, I don’t think words can do this one justice. Vision, of course, is dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but the WandaVision poster brings him back to life, courtesy of this garish, retro art that acts as the slice of domestic bliss that the pair of Scarlet Witch and Vision never got to share. Check out the Easter egg on the female silhouette in the far-left corner, too: it’s Scarlet Witch’s comic-accurate headgear.

WANDAVISION!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor of painting during the early concept phase of preproduction. This @DisneyPlus show is gonna be something totally fresh.. & weird! #ElizabethOlsen #PaulBettany @DisneyD23 #D23Expo #D23Expo2019 #Disney+ @MarvelStudios #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/VJU4p05PmbAugust 25, 2019

Lest we forget the Black Widow movie. This is probably the best of the lot, and wouldn’t look out of place on many a bedroom wall. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is here, and she’s flanked by Rachel Weisz’s unnamed Black Widow, Florence Pugh’s Yelena, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

BLACK WIDOW!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor of painting. She’s very near & dear to me since it’s the gazillionth time I’ve concept designed/painted her. What a cast & crew! #BlackWidow @MarvelStudios #ScarlettJohansson @Florence_Pugh @DavidKHarbour #RachelWeisz @DisneyD23 pic.twitter.com/fxMOI4fJ5RAugust 25, 2019

Finally, the Eternals poster (which hasn’t been officially released), couldn’t be much more different than the gritty and surreal takes on Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision respectively. There’s a shot of a Celestial – the race responsible for not only creating the Eternals but also wielding the Infinity Stones at one time – towering over a nearby planet and moon, stars twinkling in the background.

Why is it the Eternals poster gets a shitty look, but the others get decent shots? Do better, people who were at D23 😩Got no clue which Celestial this is though... Maybe it's a take on the Celestial Madonna just cause of the eyes? Kinda? pic.twitter.com/1LA1KPLOhPAugust 26, 2019

When coupled with the previously-released Eternals concept art, it’s now certain that the MCU is going in a completely different direction for this space-faring ensemble movie that now counts Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington as part of the cast.

Each movie clearly has its own inimitable style and Marvel is clearly going all-in on adding a dash of variety to their traditional tales of superheroes and supervillains doing battle – and the MCU may never be the same again.

For more MCU news from D23, check out the three new Marvel TV shows announced at the Disney+ panel: She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.