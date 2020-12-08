Marvel and Star Wars could announce new TV shows and movies at this week’s Disney Plus event

Mark December 10 in your diaries. Disney is reportedly set to unveil new movies and shows for Star Wars, Marvel, and even Pixar at its Disney Investor Day.

As per Deadline, Disney will “announce new projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar that will encompass TV as well as theatrical.”

Even better, some of it is set to be streamed for the viewing public. The Disney Investor Relations website (catchy name) will stream the announcements from 1:30pm Pacific/4:30pm Eastern/9:30pm GMT. Don’t expect a flashy Comic-Con-style sizzle reel – and most of the exclusive footage will be blacked out of the general stream – but there are bound to be several big updates and new projects worth sticking around for.

What exactly could those be? We’ve heard very little on Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, while Rian Johnson’s trilogy has seemingly been stuck in limbo since Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Plus, there is always the tantalising possibility that several spin-offs from The Mandalorian will be officially announced. A Boba Fett show has already been rumoured, while we wouldn’t be surprised to see Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano make a swift return to Star Wars.

On the Marvel side of things, it’ll be very interesting to see what’s coming next. All of Marvel Phase 4 has already been laid out in full, with WandaVision kicking things off on Disney Plus on January 15.

Instead, we can perhaps look ahead to future MCU entries, such as a Captain Marvel sequel or Blade. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll even get an X-Men or Fantastic Four tease. The timeline for such an announcement is right – especially given Marvel Studios usually sets out its future plans four-to-five years ahead of time.

Whatever’s next in the future of Star Wars and Marvel, one thing is for certain: we’ll find out all about it this Thursday.

