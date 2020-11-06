The Mandalorian is reportedly getting a Boba Fett spin-off – and could start filming next week

A Boba Fett spin-off show might be in the works – and a Disney Plus series about iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, who has cheated death and returned in The Mandalorian season 2, could even start filming as soon as next week.

Deadline reports that there are tentative rumours about a “Boba Fett miniseries” getting ready to shoot imminently.

Temuera Morrison’s character was glimpsed at the end of The Mandalorian season 2 premiere, with Boba seemingly adrift and wandering the dunes of Tatooine – though a possible early season 1 appearance could both clue us into his plans in The Mandalorian and a potential spin-off.

There's no release date, or any official confirmation from Disney in that regard, nor is there any confirmation that The Mandalorian season 3 could be filming either next month or as late as spring 2021. The Mandalorian season 2, by comparison, started filming last November – so the timeline fits and production should begin again momentarily.

Deadline also reports that Sophie Thatcher – best known for When the Street Lights Go On and Chicago Med – could be in line for a role in either the Boba Fett spin-off or Mandalorian season 3, though the publication was unable to confirm which.

A previous report from Variety in April suggested that Jon Favreau had begun writing scripts for The Mandalorian season 3.

That, when coupled with at least one spin-off seemingly moving forward (though we’d really, really like a Cobb Vanth series, thanks), is proof enough that The Way is clear for Mando to take over television – and herald a new era for storytelling in the Star Wars universe.

