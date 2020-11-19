Margot Robbie teases her new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Margot Robbie has teased what her new Pirates of the Caribbean film from Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson could be about. The original Pirates franchise consisted of five films starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, and alongside Robbie and Hodson’s film, there’s also a franchise reboot coming soon.

Speaking to Collider, Robbie was tight-lipped about plot details, but did give us plenty to start speculating about. When asked what new things the film would bring to the franchise, Robbie answered: “Lot of girl power. No, it’s too early to talk about it… I love Christina, obviously. I’m not a producer on Pirates, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process… No we’re really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.”

This makes a lot of sense, considering Birds of Prey was a female-focused superhero story. Apart from that, not much else is known about the Pirates film yet. What we do know, however, is that the reboot and Robbie's film are two separate projects entirely, with Robbie's film not acting as a spinoff from the original franchise. It seems we can expect a Pirates cinematic universe, then.

In fact, Robbie is being so secretive about her upcoming swashbuckling adventures that, as reported by Comic Book, she side-stepped confirming anything to the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast when asked about being involved in the film: “Maybe…Early days, early days. But I shan’t say no more for now.”

A girl power Pirates of the Caribbean movie sounds frankly awesome, so we're eagerly awaiting more plot details.