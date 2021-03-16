Making of Zack Snyder's Justice League documentary to debut same day as the Snyder Cut

Zack Snyder's Justice League is almost upon us, hitting HBO Max in a matter of days. It turns out we'll be getting some extra Snyder content on release day, too – a making-of documentary about the director's cut is also coming to the streamer the same day as the Snyder Cut.

Simon Firsht, who worked as a cameraman and behind the scenes DP on Wonder Woman and the theatrical Justice League, revealed on Instagram (H/T Comic Book) that a 30-minute documentary – which will include an interview with Snyder – is coming on March 18.

"The week has finally arrived for the Zack Snyder cut!!" his caption reads. "It's being released worldwide on Thursday March 18th along with a 30min documentary about the making of JL, which includes all my original 'never before seen' footage from the set and a major interview with Mr Snyder himself. I'm sooooo happy it's finally going to be seen by all the fans that have made this unprecedented event happen!! I also have the honor of lighting and filming the virtual premiere live this Wednesday 17th"

A post shared by Simon Firsht (@steadiman1) A photo posted by on

Zack Snyder's Justice League is dividing critics so far, though at the time of writing the movie is scoring 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. Initial social media reactions were also largely positive.

The good news is there's not long to wait to check the film out – it lands on HBO Max this March 18, along with the making of documentary, and the remaster of its predecessor Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.