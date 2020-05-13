Mafia Trilogy revealed for PC, Stadia, and consoles, with more news coming next week

After months of rumours (and a week of teases on Twitter), the Mafia Trilogy has finally been revealed by developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K games.

The news was announced via a brief teaser trailer, seen below, which confirms that all three Mafia games are releasing in one criminal bundle for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia, with more details to be announced next Tuesday, May 19.

Live the life of a gangster across three distinct eras of organized crime in America. Discover the #MafiaTrilogy Tuesday, May 19 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST at https://t.co/I2ztjXo7FZ. pic.twitter.com/kzLD4qFRAjMay 13, 2020

The trailer shows three different cutscenes from each title in the open world crime series, all emphasising the theme of family that runs through the franchise, including 2016's Mafia 3.

It's not clear if Hangar 13, the studio behind that sequel, is merely porting the first two Mafia games, which launched in 2002 and 2010 respectively, to current generation hardware, or whether a full remaster (or even reimagining) can be expected from their inclusion in the trilogy.

While the trailer doesn't show any gameplay, it does confirm that the PC release will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, though pricing for the bundle is yet to be announced.

Sadly, it doesn't look like Mafia Trilogy will be launching on Nintendo Switch, but fans of 2K's portfolio have plenty to look forward to on that platform this month instead, with the Borderlands, XCOM, and BioShock franchises all heading to the portable device on May 29.

