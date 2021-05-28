M. Night Shyamalan's new movie Old gets a wild, weird new trailer

M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film, appropriately called Old, is about a beach that makes people age.

The movie follows a family that finds themselves on the cursed beach, and there's seemingly no way to escape. The film's screenplay is based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters.

The cast of Old includes the likes of Gael García Bernal, Phantom Thread alum Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and quite a few others who seem to have chosen the worst beach in the world. The trailer for the movie, which is set to release on July 23, shows the family arriving at a beach and coming across others who have also visited to get working on their suntans.

After a child comes across a dead body, strange things start to happen – the child from earlier is suddenly older, unrecognizable by his mother to start. Eventually, everyone else begins to age, a kid dances across the screen and someone begins to advance several stages of pregnancy... quickly.

The concept of getting away from the beach seems to be impossible with those that do try to escape start blacking out, essentially trapping them. And there seems to be a reason why they're there.

Old was teased earlier this year, although now we actually have an official release date and more footage to sink our teeth into.