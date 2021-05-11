Lupin season 2 release date and action-packed trailer revealed by Netflix

Lupin season 2 has a release date, and there's not much longer to wait, as five new episodes will be arriving on our screens on June 11.

The French Netflix series follows professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a man who's inspired by the adventures of fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin when he sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by the wealthy Pellegrini family during his childhood that ended in tragedy. Assane sets out to get revenge on the Pellegrinis using his charisma and mastery of thievery, subterfuge, and disguise to expose their crimes. Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, and Antoine Gouy also star.

Created and written by George Kay and François Uzan, the first part of the show was directed by Louis Leterrier and Marcela Said. Leterrier's previous directorial offerings also include the heist comedy Now You See Me , starring Jesse Eisenberg and Mark Ruffalo, and the Edward Norton-led version of The Incredible Hulk , while Said has directed episodes of Narcos: Mexico.

Part 1, which was released in January, saw an estimated 70 million households tuning in during the show's first 28 days on the streamer, making it the most-viewed show on Netflix across multiple countries. By comparison, other recent hits on the streamer like Bridgerton drew in a respective 63 million and 62 million views in the same time period.