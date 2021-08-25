Lost Judgment trailer teases new combat and characters

A new Lost Judgment trailer has been unveiled.

Just earlier today at the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021 showcase, we got a glimpse of a brand new trailer for Lost Judgment. The trailer was brief in all, but it showcased the various new enemies and allies that protagonist Takayuki Yagami is going to encounter when the sleuthing sequel launches later this year.

In fact, you'll need to tune into the IGN post-show for the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation if you want to catch the full version of this brief new trailer. Host Geoff Keighley mentioned that the full version of the new trailer for Lost Judgment is over seven minutes long, so it should be well worth heading over to IGN's showcase to catch the full thing.

Overall though, this was just a teaser of what we can expect next month in September. Lost Judgment sees returning protagonist Yagami and allies like Masahiro Kaito venturing into new territory with a brand new detective case to crack, this one involving bullying in and around a high school. Things certainly look a little more sinister than this though, is the new trailer that debuted earlier today is anything to go by.

Lost Judgment launches next month on September 24, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. In a break from previous traditions, this is actually a simultaneous worldwide launch for developer Ryu Ga Gotoku, which is a first for either the Yakuza or Judgment franchises.

For more on Ryu Ga Gotoku's sequel, head over to the full Lost Judgment preview from PLAY Magazine earlier this year.