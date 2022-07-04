Loki season 2 set photos tease an Eternals Easter egg and an incredibly obscure Marvel villain

Loki season 2 has begun filming and the first round of leaks sees Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson reunited on an Easter egg-laden set.

Hiddleston and Wilson were spotted on-set during filming in London, with their characters Loki and Mobius wearing tuxedos and attending what looks like an old-school movie premiere.

LOKI SEASON 2 IS FILMING! THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🤩💚 currently in london!! tom hiddleston @ owen wilson !!!

Following on from being namechecked in Ms. Marvel, Bollywood star/part-time Eternal Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) also has a presence again in Loki. This time, he’s on a movie poster that was spotted during production.

i think they're shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn

Slightly less obvious but no less interesting is the other background poster that advertises a film called ‘Zaniac.’

Sound familiar? Zaniac is a deep cut Thor villain who can possess people, often forcing them to commit gruesome murders. In the comics, Zaniac was also a fictional slasher villain but, in a bizarre twist of fate, the actor portraying him was later possessed by the real Zaniac. It’s a remarkable pull from Marvel’s history, mainly because he hasn’t had a presence in the comics in almost four decades. Loki season 2, it seems, is pulling out all the stops.

The first season’s head writer, Michael Waldron, had recently revealed production was due to get rolling shortly – and had nothing for praise for the series’ new directors, who are replacing the outgoing Kate Herron.

Waldron told Deadline (opens in new tab), "I think it’s going to be fantastic. [Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead] are great. We’re just getting started on that thing and I’ll very much be a part of it. I’m excited about it."

No release date yet for Loki season 2, though the next time we’ll ‘see’ the trickster god is in Thor: Love and Thunder. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a tattoo tribute to Thor’s brother on the God of Thunder’s skin. I’m not crying, you’re crying.

