Loki’s credits reveals the identities of three major new characters

Watched Loki yet? Good. All the way to the end, post-credits and all? Just checking. But, even then, there’s something else you may have missed. Tucked away in the credits is what appears to be the ‘true’ identities of some major new arrivals from episode 4.

Major spoilers for Loki episode 4 follow. If you haven’t caught up, look away now.

The Loki post-credits scene reveals that Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief may have been pruned, but he’s not dead. As he asks “Is this Hel?” he looks up to find three – technically, four – Loki Variants staring down at him: a kid Loki (Jack Veal) is flanked by a Loki holding a hammer (DeObia Oparei) and another Loki (Richard E. Grant) with a yellow, more comics-accurate costume harkening back to the Golden Age. There’s even an alligator Loki thrown in for good measure.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The immediate credits, though, only reveal the actors’ names. Keep waiting and, like Sylvie’s identity being spoiled earlier than planned, the full cast credits will give you some answers.

Richard E. Grant’s character is referred to in multiple languages (and, curiously in English in the Italian credits), as "Classic Loki", not 'Old Loki' or 'King Loki'. Jack Veal’s child trickster is officially "Kid Loki". DeObia Oparei’s character is a little harder to pin down, though. He’s only present in two set of credits – the English German cast list. There, he’s listed as both "Boastful Loki" and "Prahlerischer Loki".

There’s no exact translation for that, though it’s similarly close to 'Arrogant Loki' or 'Boastful Loki'. And there was us thinking all Lokis were arrogant and boastful. Maybe this one is especially loudmouthed, and could be a thorn in the side for 'our' Loki while Sylvie attempts to get the truth out of Judge Renslayer.

Whoever his running the Time-Keepers con has bundled all of the Lokis into a barren, post-apocalyptic landscape and none of them look particularly pleased to be there. We’ll have to wait for the next episode to hear what they have to say – but at least we know who they are now.

