LG C1 vs LG A1: which OLED TV should you buy this Black Friday?

Black Friday OLED TV deals can offer up some serious discounts on high-end displays; often giving us the lowest prices of the year. And while LG produces some of the most popular OLED panels on the market, choosing between an LG C1 and LG A1 model can be tricky considering their similar price points. However, there are a few key differences you should be aware of before Black Friday LG TV deals kick off.

The C1 and A1 are part of LG's latest OLED TV line-up, and both occupy a more affordable space than the luxurious G1 model. That means they will be the models offering the best value this Black Friday. The C1 is the more premium of the two, with a $1,499 MSRP on the 55-inch model (though currently on sale for $1,299 at Amazon). However, the A1 isn't too far behind in price, coming in at $1,299.

That $200 between the two is largely found in the additional features on offer. From refresh rate to stand design, HDMI 2.1 options to the generation of processor under the hood, there are several differences between the two options.

We're showing you which OLED TV to buy this Black Friday, comparing the differences between the LG C1 vs LG A1 and determining who should buy which model.

LG C1 vs A1: which should you buy this Black Friday?

LG C1 More expensive

Same display as A1

120Hz refresh rate

a9 Gen 4 processor

Higher brightness

Pedestal design

4 HDMI 2.1 ports

Dolby Atmos LG A1 Lower price point

Same display as C1

60Hz refresh rate

a7 Gen 4 processor

Lower brightness

Stand feet design

3 HDMI 2.0 ports

Dolby Atmos

The LG C1 is the brand's middle of the road option, the best OLED TV for most people. It boasts an impressive array of specs, particularly well-geared towards gamers, as well as a (relatively) affordable price tag that won't quite break the bank like more premium G1 models. However, considering the display on offer is largely the same in the A1 model, is it worth jumping down to scoop up an even lower price?

It depends. The LG C1 and LG A1 panels will look very similar to one another in everyday viewing, so if you're just after a nice screen to watch, but still want the local dimming and color contrast of an OLED, the A1 will likely be the most valuable option.

However, you might miss some additional features on the C1 if you're watching particularly high-end movie content (and want it to shine as bright as possible) or searching for a Black Friday PS5 or Xbox Series X TV deal.

The LG C1 offers a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 connections - these are tailor made for the current generation of consoles. In fact, we expect the LG C1 to be leading the way in this year's Black Friday 4K 120Hz TV deals due to that fact that it's one of the best gaming TVs on the market. Games will run smoother and carry more visual information on the C1 model than they will the A1. Add to that the fact that you're missing out on Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync for additional motion support in the A1, and those who spend more than five hours a week gaming will definitely want to invest in the slightly more premium model.

LG OLED C1 (Image credit: LG)

It should also be noted that the LG C1 includes a newer a9 Gen 4 processor, one that will handle picture processing a little better thanks to the scene recognition feature baked in. This allows the TV to automatically enhance the experience based on what is being displayed, making picture adjustments for lower lighting scenes and changing the sound for dialogue. That means movie fans will spot a slightly more intelligent system at work here, manifesting in higher quality scenes that the A1 may struggle to accurately represent as well.

Ultimately, the debate of LG C1 vs LG A1 OLED TVs comes down to how you want to use your device. These are both extremely powerful displays, capable of offering some stunning scenes with excellent upscaling and motion handling. One does perform better than the other in terms of additional features, picture processing, and gaming-specific uses, but everyday viewers will likely not be able to pick the two apart from display quality alone.

You'll find a chart displaying who should buy which model just below.

LG OLED C1 v LG OLED A1: why buy each model? LG OLED A1 LG OLED C1 Everyday viewing Y N Last-generation gaming Y N Current-generation gaming N Y High quality movies N Y

LG C1 vs LG A1: Black Friday deals

Of course, actually getting your hands on an LG OLED TV on Black Friday is another matter entirely. It's well worth knowing the differences between these two models, as the lawless lands of the holiday sales could bring them much closer together in price this year.

2021 marks the first time LG has had two affordable OLED TVs on the market. Previously the C-Series was the cheapest on offer, but the new A-line has swooped in at an even lower price point this year. That means there's potential for the LG C1 to only be around $100 more than the A1 model, in which case we would thoroughly recommend future-proofing yourself with the latest release.

We often see LG OLED TVs taking their biggest discounts of the year on Black Friday, and we expect 2021 to be no different. While both models should receive similar price cut treatment in the November sales, the C1 model does have more wiggle room in that higher MSRP. That means we'll potentially see larger savings here overall, and potentially even the same price on both models.

You'll find all the latest discounts on both of these models just below.

If you're not set on LG's offerings, we're also rounding up all our expectations for this year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals and the Black Friday QLED TV deals we're predicting will pop up as well. Or, if you're really going fancy, keep an eye out for this year's Black Friday 8K TV deals.