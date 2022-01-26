Lenovo's OP new gaming phone may have just had its second round of leaks

Prominent leak-smith Evan Blass has just revealed specs for the new Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro gaming phones, and if these dreams come true there's some serious power heading our way. The latest leak comes after earlier reports on the 'Lenovo Legion Y90' revealed the flagship would feature 18GB RAM and a 144Hz AMOLED display. Considering the specs of this recent Legion Phone 3 leak seem to line up with the former, these could be the same devices named for different regions.

Today's leak puts the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Elite and Pro models well above even the best gaming phones of today. That rumored 18GB RAM has popped up again, and the 640GB of storage that was leaked earlier last week looks like a split drive of 512GB + 128GB SSD. Those are some significant features that all line up with previous assessments, pointing towards an even greater chance that Lenovo has something seriously powerful up its sleeve.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Blass's latest leak has also corroborated previous reports that the new gaming phones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, but adds detail around a 68W fast-charging battery and dual USB-C ports. New renders of the phone also reveal possible shoulder keys, rear capacitive touch pads, RGB back lighting, and a pressure-sensitive display.

Lenovo first teased its upcoming gaming phone at the start of the month, providing snapshots of a device that lines up neatly with this latest render leak. We still have no information concerning a release window or potential price point, but we wouldn't expect these devices to be particularly budget-friendly.

