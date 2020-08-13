Star Wars Holiday Special to return in Lego form on Disney Plus later this year

Star Wars fans of a certain vintage will remember the Holiday Special, a bizarre ill-fated 1978 Christmas episode starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher. Now a new version will be coming in Lego form to Disney Plus later this year.

Heading to Disney’s streaming service on November 17 (via USA Today), The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will include sequel characters Finn, Rey, Rose, and Poe marking Life Day, the galaxy far, far away’s version of the holiday season.

“It's a celebration of the saga,” executive producer Josh Rimes said. “A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages” while also adding “We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original.”

Interestingly enough, the events of the Holiday Special will be set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That doesn't rule out appearances from the likes of Kylo Ren and Palpatine, who are confirmed to return – Lego adventures tend to bend the rules in favour of a good punchline – but a lighter chapter than the end of the Skywalker Saga should be expected.

Rimes also hints that there’s going to be a bit of timey-wimey shenanigans going on, with Rey meeting up with A New Hope’s Luke Skywalker, not the blue milk-swigging crotchety old mentor she came to know on Ahch-To.

No word on if Lumpy returns, though apparently some of the extended Chewbacca family will return. That’s reason enough to tune in to this Holiday Special, if you ask me.