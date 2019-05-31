The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine locations and solutions guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shrines are one of the largest and most varied challenges you'll find in the game. They'll test your fighting, your brain power and mastery of almost every ability in the game. And that's not even including the need to find all 120 Breath of the Wild shrine locations.

The rewards for beating shrine puzzles are worth chasing though because they power up Link using Spirit Orbs. You'll get a Spirit Orb for each shrine you complete and can use them to increase your health or stamina. Given how deadly some enemies can be, or how much climbing/hanging on you'll need to do, the more you can boost either the better.

Not all shrines will be as straightforward as strolling up to the door and walking in however. Some have attached quests that you'll need to complete first. These shrine quests can be given to you by certain people, or will only become available after completing other side quests. The first four shrines are located on the Great Plateau, and are designed to get you into the swing of things while working out how to use your new powers. We've covered them in our Breath of the Wild Old Man locations guide, but the remaining locations and solutions for the other 116 are all here, if you need a hand.

We encourage you to give them a whirl on your own at first, so as not to spoil the fun. But if you find yourself tearing your hair out, we've got your back.

Table of Contents:

