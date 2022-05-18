A League of Extraordinary Gentlemen reboot is officially in development

A new League of Extraordinary Gentlemen movie is officially on the way.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios is currently developing another adaptation of Alan Moore and artist Kevin O'Neill's popular graphic novel series for Hulu. The film is set to be written by Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow), and will be produced by Susan Montford and Erwin Stoff. Don Murphy is also on board in the same capacity, having previously worked on the studio's earlier take on the source material, which featured the likes of Tony Curran, Peta Wilson, Naseeruddin Shah, and James Bond star Sean Connery.

Released in 2003, the superhero flick grossed over $179 million worldwide, which was pretty respectable at the time given its $78 million budget. Despite its decent box-office takings, though, it earned unfavorable reviews from both fans and critics, and wound up scoring just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The comics – which take inspiration from the 1960 British film The League of Gentlemen – were a different story. Upon its release, the series won the 1999 National Comics Award for Best New Comic (International), while its first volume picked up the Bram Stoker Award for best illustrated narrative and an Eisner Award for best limited series.

Set in Victorian England, the franchise follows a group of literary figures, including Dracula's Mina Murray, Allan Quatermain, Captain Nemo, Dr. Jekyll, and the Invisible Man as they take on enemies such as Fu Manchu, Professor Moriarty and aliens from H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds.

Sources suggest that Haythe will be "returning to the core comic books" for inspiration, noting how plans for an all-female reboot and a TV show were scrapped in recent years.

As it stands, there's no word on when the new League of Extraordinary Gentlemen will premiere on Hulu.