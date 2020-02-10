Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story at the Oscars 2020

Laura Dern has won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Marriage Story, beating fellow nominees Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women), and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Dern won for her role as perpetually styling divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw, who gave us some of the year's best quips about marriage, love, and gender dynamics.

Accepting the award, a tearful Dern said: "Noah wrote a movie about love, and breaking divisions in the name of family, home... and hopefully our planet. Some say never meet your heroes, but if you're really blessed then you get them as your parents."

Dern's parents are actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd. She went on to say, "Thank you all for this gift. This is the best birthday present ever.”

The night before the Oscars, Dern was honoured at The Spirit Awards with a video tribute and a chorus repeatedly singing her name. She had, by anyone's standards, an incredible weekend.

The Oscars ceremony was full of surprises. Here's the full Oscars 2020 winners list, which will be updated as the show goes on.